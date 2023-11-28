Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06), with a volume of 1737756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Polarean Imaging Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. Its research equipment includes HPX hyperpolarizer, HPX measurement station, HPX gas manifold, chest coil, and dose delivery bags.

