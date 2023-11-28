PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PolyPid Price Performance

PYPD traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,962. The company has a market cap of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Articles

