Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Down 5%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.46 and last traded at $80.62. Approximately 61,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 96,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $947.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

