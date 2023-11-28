Power Co. of Canada (POW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2023 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Power Co. of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$38.00.

11/15/2023 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

11/14/2023 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

11/13/2023 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

10/31/2023 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$42.40. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.44. 2,071,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,966. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$31.47 and a twelve month high of C$38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 40.93 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a market cap of C$22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.97.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3901293 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

