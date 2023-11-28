PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 3,876,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,370,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).
PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.21.
About PowerHouse Energy Group
PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.
