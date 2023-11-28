Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $950.00

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.00) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 18660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.65 ($0.13).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.29. The company has a market cap of £7.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a €0.37 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,362.32%.
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.
