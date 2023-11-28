Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 630,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 235,625 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $16.96.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,156,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 293,785 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.