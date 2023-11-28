Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PBAM
Private Bancorp of America Price Performance
Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Private Bancorp of America
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.