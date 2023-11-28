Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

