Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Pro Reit Price Performance
