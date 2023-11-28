PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Down 2.9%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 6,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

