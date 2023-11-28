ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.77. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 798,588 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,094,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

