ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up about 1.0% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,209 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $799.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.