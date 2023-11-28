ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 174.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 37.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DDM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. 52,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,413. The company has a market capitalization of $370.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.