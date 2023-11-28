ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.3% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 154,577 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $7,835,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $5,881,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 545,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,539. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

