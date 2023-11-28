Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

