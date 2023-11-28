PT Bank Central Asia Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 14,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,721. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.