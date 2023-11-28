PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for about 14.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $147,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile



PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

