Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $13.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNG

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $65,335.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,757.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 153,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $65,335.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,913 shares of company stock valued at $208,622. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.