PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 3.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.80. 180,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,231,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after buying an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 202,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,288,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,361 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.