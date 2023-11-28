QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading Up 0.6%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 23,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 30,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.
About QBE Insurance Group
QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.
