Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Acquires $465,950.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.2 %

QRVO stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. 1,132,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,623. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

