Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 5,600 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 279,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.