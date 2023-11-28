Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 800 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Linde by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.73. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $416.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.