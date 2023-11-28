Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.72. 257,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.56 and a 200 day moving average of $454.23.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

