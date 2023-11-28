Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,800 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,860,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,120,194. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,513. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.