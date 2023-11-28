Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 828,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,963. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

