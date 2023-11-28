Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 7,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $115.70. 1,090,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

