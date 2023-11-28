Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.99 and a 200 day moving average of $353.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $433.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

