Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 27,400 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Envista by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $11,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1,458.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 554,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,840. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

