Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $882,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.17.

INTU traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.71. 651,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $571.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.46 and a 200 day moving average of $494.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

