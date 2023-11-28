Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $767,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Globe Life by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 469,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.48. 104,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,100. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,401.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,029 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

