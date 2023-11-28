Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.3 %

FHI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. 120,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

