Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $846,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,498. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $318.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

