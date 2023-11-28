Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.07. The company had a trading volume of 418,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,963. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $437.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.