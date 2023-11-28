Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. 2,868,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,731,979. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

