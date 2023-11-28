Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE NKE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.28. 2,959,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
