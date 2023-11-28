Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 3,800 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMC traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.29. 373,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,546. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.