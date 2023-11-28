Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,828 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $631,735. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.45. The stock had a trading volume of 496,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.81. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

