Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $827,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

HUM stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.38. 262,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,871. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $558.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

