Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.