QUALCOMM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 94,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,804 call options.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.59. 8,815,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,333. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

