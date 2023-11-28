Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $1,139,103.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %

QLYS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.57. The company had a trading volume of 502,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.13. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $183.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,416,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

