QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of QuidelOrtho worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.0 %

QDEL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,208. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.