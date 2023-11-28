QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Down 2.8%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.07. 44,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 440,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $609.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $70,775. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.