Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 66,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Nomura raised shares of Raffles Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
About Raffles Medical Group
Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.
