Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $147.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.