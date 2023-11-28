Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 283,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 497,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 249,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $4,044,797.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 720,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 884,942 shares of company stock worth $15,142,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

