Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield (BN)

Brookfield (NYSE: BN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2023 – Brookfield had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Brookfield had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Brookfield had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $47.50 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Brookfield had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Brookfield had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Brookfield had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Brookfield had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $61.00 to $54.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Brookfield had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Brookfield had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Get Brookfield Co alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -933.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.