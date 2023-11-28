Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Children’s Place (PLCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE):

11/20/2023 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

11/17/2023 – Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2023 – Children’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Children’s Place had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/5/2023 – Children’s Place is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 438,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,758. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 7.7% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 370.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 72,341 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 140.3% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 360,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 210,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

