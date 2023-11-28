Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

11/14/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

11/13/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$25.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$38.00.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$38.00.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$24.00.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

10/30/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

10/30/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating.

10/26/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$42.00.

10/26/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

10/12/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.64. 4,332,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,301. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.6493185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

